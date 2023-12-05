Will Erik Johnson Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 5?
Should you bet on Erik Johnson to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johnson stats and insights
- In two of 24 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Johnson has no points on the power play.
- Johnson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 68 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.