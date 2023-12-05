Should you bet on Erik Johnson to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In two of 24 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Johnson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 68 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:40 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:20 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 13:37 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:41 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away L 4-0

Sabres vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

