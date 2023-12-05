Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal when the San Jose Sharks take on the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

Zetterlund has scored in seven of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

Zetterlund averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:57 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:41 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 19:18 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:41 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:49 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 21:26 Home L 5-3

Sharks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

