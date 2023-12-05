Fabian Zetterlund will be among those in action Tuesday when his San Jose Sharks play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Thinking about a wager on Zetterlund? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Sharks vs Islanders Game Info

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

Zetterlund has averaged 17:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -13).

Zetterlund has a goal in seven of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zetterlund has registered a point in a game eight times this year over 25 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Zetterlund has an assist in three of 25 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Zetterlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Zetterlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 72 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 3 10 Points 0 7 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

