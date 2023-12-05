Fabian Zetterlund Game Preview: Sharks vs. Islanders - December 5
Fabian Zetterlund will be among those in action Tuesday when his San Jose Sharks play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Thinking about a wager on Zetterlund? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Fabian Zetterlund vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Zetterlund Season Stats Insights
- Zetterlund has averaged 17:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -13).
- Zetterlund has a goal in seven of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Zetterlund has registered a point in a game eight times this year over 25 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- Zetterlund has an assist in three of 25 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Zetterlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.
- There is a 35.7% chance of Zetterlund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Zetterlund Stats vs. the Islanders
- On defense, the Islanders are allowing 72 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|25
|Games
|3
|10
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
