Can we expect Filip Zadina finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks clash with the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadina stats and insights

  • In three of 20 games this season, Zadina has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Zadina's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On defense, the Islanders are allowing 72 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Zadina recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 4:14 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 2 0 2 13:37 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:49 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:02 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:07 Home L 10-2

Sharks vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

