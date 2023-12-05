Will Filip Zadina Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 5?
Can we expect Filip Zadina finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks clash with the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Zadina stats and insights
- In three of 20 games this season, Zadina has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Zadina's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are allowing 72 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Zadina recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|4:14
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|13:37
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:49
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Home
|L 10-2
Sharks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
