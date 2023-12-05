The Navy Midshipmen (2-4) travel to face the George Washington Revolutionaries (6-2) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

George Washington vs. Navy Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
  • TV: Monumental Sports
George Washington Stats Insights

  • This season, the Revolutionaries have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Midshipmen's opponents have made.
  • George Washington is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Midshipmen are the 256th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Revolutionaries sit at 60th.
  • The Revolutionaries score 82.5 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 62.2 the Midshipmen allow.
  • George Washington is 6-2 when scoring more than 62.2 points.

Navy Stats Insights

  • The Midshipmen's 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Revolutionaries have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
  • This season, Navy has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Revolutionaries are the rebounding team in the nation, the Midshipmen rank 179th.
  • The Midshipmen's 62.0 points per game are 13.4 fewer points than the 75.4 the Revolutionaries give up.
  • Navy has a 2-4 record when giving up fewer than 82.5 points.

George Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively George Washington performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 77.6 points per game, compared to 76.7 per game in road games.
  • The Revolutionaries allowed 74.0 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.8).
  • In home games, George Washington made 0.6 more treys per game (7.7) than in away games (7.1). It sported the same three-point percentage at home compared to away from home (33.8%).

Navy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home Navy scored 69.0 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (69.8).
  • At home, the Midshipmen conceded 62.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 67.2.
  • Navy drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (37.8%).

George Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 UIC L 89-79 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 Delaware W 81-71 Baha Mar Convention Center
12/1/2023 @ South Carolina L 89-67 Colonial Life Arena
12/5/2023 Navy - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/9/2023 Coppin State - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/12/2023 Bowie State - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Navy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ San Diego L 67-59 Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/29/2023 VMI W 67-47 Navy Alumni Hall
12/3/2023 Coppin State W 75-52 Navy Alumni Hall
12/5/2023 @ George Washington - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/8/2023 @ Quinnipiac - M&T Bank Arena
12/17/2023 Washington (MD) - Navy Alumni Hall

