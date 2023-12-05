The Navy Midshipmen (2-4) travel to face the George Washington Revolutionaries (6-2) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

George Washington vs. Navy Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. TV: Monumental Sports

George Washington Stats Insights

This season, the Revolutionaries have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Midshipmen's opponents have made.

George Washington is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Midshipmen are the 256th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Revolutionaries sit at 60th.

The Revolutionaries score 82.5 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 62.2 the Midshipmen allow.

George Washington is 6-2 when scoring more than 62.2 points.

Navy Stats Insights

The Midshipmen's 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Revolutionaries have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

This season, Navy has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Revolutionaries are the rebounding team in the nation, the Midshipmen rank 179th.

The Midshipmen's 62.0 points per game are 13.4 fewer points than the 75.4 the Revolutionaries give up.

Navy has a 2-4 record when giving up fewer than 82.5 points.

George Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively George Washington performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 77.6 points per game, compared to 76.7 per game in road games.

The Revolutionaries allowed 74.0 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.8).

In home games, George Washington made 0.6 more treys per game (7.7) than in away games (7.1). It sported the same three-point percentage at home compared to away from home (33.8%).

Navy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home Navy scored 69.0 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (69.8).

At home, the Midshipmen conceded 62.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 67.2.

Navy drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (37.8%).

George Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 UIC L 89-79 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/26/2023 Delaware W 81-71 Baha Mar Convention Center 12/1/2023 @ South Carolina L 89-67 Colonial Life Arena 12/5/2023 Navy - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 12/9/2023 Coppin State - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 12/12/2023 Bowie State - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Navy Upcoming Schedule