How to Watch George Washington vs. Navy on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Navy Midshipmen (2-4) travel to face the George Washington Revolutionaries (6-2) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
George Washington vs. Navy Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- TV: Monumental Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
George Washington Stats Insights
- This season, the Revolutionaries have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Midshipmen's opponents have made.
- George Washington is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Midshipmen are the 256th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Revolutionaries sit at 60th.
- The Revolutionaries score 82.5 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 62.2 the Midshipmen allow.
- George Washington is 6-2 when scoring more than 62.2 points.
Navy Stats Insights
- The Midshipmen's 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Revolutionaries have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- This season, Navy has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Revolutionaries are the rebounding team in the nation, the Midshipmen rank 179th.
- The Midshipmen's 62.0 points per game are 13.4 fewer points than the 75.4 the Revolutionaries give up.
- Navy has a 2-4 record when giving up fewer than 82.5 points.
George Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively George Washington performed better when playing at home last season, putting up 77.6 points per game, compared to 76.7 per game in road games.
- The Revolutionaries allowed 74.0 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.8).
- In home games, George Washington made 0.6 more treys per game (7.7) than in away games (7.1). It sported the same three-point percentage at home compared to away from home (33.8%).
Navy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home Navy scored 69.0 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (69.8).
- At home, the Midshipmen conceded 62.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 67.2.
- Navy drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than away (37.8%).
George Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|UIC
|L 89-79
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Delaware
|W 81-71
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 89-67
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/5/2023
|Navy
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/12/2023
|Bowie State
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
Navy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 67-59
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|VMI
|W 67-47
|Navy Alumni Hall
|12/3/2023
|Coppin State
|W 75-52
|Navy Alumni Hall
|12/5/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|-
|M&T Bank Arena
|12/17/2023
|Washington (MD)
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
