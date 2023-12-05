George Washington vs. Navy: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Navy Midshipmen (2-4) hope to end a three-game road losing streak at the George Washington Revolutionaries (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the George Washington vs. Navy matchup in this article.
George Washington vs. Navy Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Washington vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|George Washington Moneyline
|Navy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|George Washington (-11.5)
|144.5
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|George Washington (-11.5)
|145.5
|-710
|+490
George Washington vs. Navy Betting Trends
- George Washington is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- A total of four out of the Revolutionaries' seven games this season have gone over the point total.
- Navy has won two games against the spread this year.
- Midshipmen games have hit the over twice this season.
