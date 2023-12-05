The Navy Midshipmen (2-4) hope to end a three-game road losing streak at the George Washington Revolutionaries (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the George Washington vs. Navy matchup in this article.

George Washington vs. Navy Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Washington vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Washington Moneyline Navy Moneyline BetMGM George Washington (-11.5) 144.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel George Washington (-11.5) 145.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

George Washington vs. Navy Betting Trends

George Washington is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of four out of the Revolutionaries' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Navy has won two games against the spread this year.

Midshipmen games have hit the over twice this season.

