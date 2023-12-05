Tuesday's game that pits the George Washington Revolutionaries (6-2) versus the Navy Midshipmen (2-4) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-64 in favor of George Washington, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the matchup.

George Washington vs. Navy Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

George Washington vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 77, Navy 64

Spread & Total Prediction for George Washington vs. Navy

Computer Predicted Spread: George Washington (-13.3)

George Washington (-13.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

George Washington is 4-3-0 against the spread, while Navy's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. The Revolutionaries are 4-3-0 and the Midshipmen are 2-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

George Washington Performance Insights

The Revolutionaries have a +57 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.1 points per game. They're putting up 82.5 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball and are giving up 75.4 per contest to rank 273rd in college basketball.

George Washington wins the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. It records 36.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 60th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.9 per outing.

George Washington hits 9.3 three-pointers per game (48th in college basketball) at a 38.3% rate (38th in college basketball), compared to the 9.8 its opponents make while shooting 30.1% from deep.

The Revolutionaries' 97.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 128th in college basketball, and the 88.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 169th in college basketball.

George Washington loses the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 13.3 (277th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.3.

Navy Performance Insights

The Midshipmen put up 62.0 points per game (349th in college basketball) while allowing 62.2 per contest (25th in college basketball). They have a -1 scoring differential.

Navy ranks 256th in college basketball at 31.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.7 its opponents average.

Navy connects on 5.2 three-pointers per game (332nd in college basketball) at a 23.5% rate (360th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 its opponents make, shooting 24.6% from deep.

Navy has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (171st in college basketball), 3.3 fewer than the 15.0 it forces (44th in college basketball).

