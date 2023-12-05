The George Washington Revolutionaries (4-0) will face the Navy Midshipmen (0-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

George Washington vs. Navy Game Information

George Washington Top Players (2022-23)

James Bishop: 21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Brendan Adams: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ricky Lindo Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

Maximus Edwards: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Hunter Dean: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Navy Top Players (2022-23)

Daniel Deaver: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Tyler Nelson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sean Yoder: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Patrick Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Christian Jones: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

George Washington vs. Navy Stat Comparison (2022-23)

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG Navy AVG Navy Rank 67th 76.3 Points Scored 69.4 232nd 336th 76.7 Points Allowed 64.9 41st 117th 32.6 Rebounds 31.6 187th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th 219th 7.0 3pt Made 7.7 134th 204th 12.7 Assists 14.8 56th 200th 12.0 Turnovers 10.6 51st

