George Washington vs. Navy December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The George Washington Revolutionaries (4-0) will face the Navy Midshipmen (0-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
George Washington vs. Navy Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
George Washington Top Players (2022-23)
- James Bishop: 21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brendan Adams: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ricky Lindo Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maximus Edwards: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Dean: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Navy Top Players (2022-23)
- Daniel Deaver: 13.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Nelson: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sean Yoder: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Patrick Dorsey: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Christian Jones: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
George Washington vs. Navy Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|George Washington Rank
|George Washington AVG
|Navy AVG
|Navy Rank
|67th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|69.4
|232nd
|336th
|76.7
|Points Allowed
|64.9
|41st
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|31.6
|187th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|189th
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
