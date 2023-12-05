The Navy Midshipmen (2-4) visit the George Washington Revolutionaries (6-2) after losing three straight road games. The Revolutionaries are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is 144.5.

George Washington vs. Navy Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under George Washington -11.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Washington vs Navy Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Revolutionaries have compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

George Washington has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -700.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 87.5% chance of a victory for the Revolutionaries.

Navy has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this year.

The Midshipmen have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +500.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Navy has a 16.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

George Washington vs. Navy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Washington 5 71.4% 82.5 144.5 75.4 137.6 151.2 Navy 0 0% 62.0 144.5 62.2 137.6 133

Additional George Washington vs Navy Insights & Trends

The Revolutionaries average 82.5 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 62.2 the Midshipmen give up.

When George Washington puts up more than 62.2 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Midshipmen score 13.4 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Revolutionaries give up to opponents (75.4).

George Washington vs. Navy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Washington 4-3-0 0-0 4-3-0 Navy 2-4-0 0-0 2-4-0

George Washington vs. Navy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Washington Navy 11-6 Home Record 9-6 5-6 Away Record 9-7 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-4-0

