Will Givani Smith Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 5?
Will Givani Smith score a goal when the San Jose Sharks square off against the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- In one of 23 games this season, Smith scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.
- Smith has no points on the power play.
- Smith's shooting percentage is 4.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:46
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|4:58
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|2:59
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:15
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|7:28
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|6:54
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|7:33
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|8:42
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|5:55
|Home
|L 5-3
Sharks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
