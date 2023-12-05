Will Henri Jokiharju Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 5?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Henri Jokiharju light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Jokiharju stats and insights
- In two of 22 games this season, Jokiharju has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- Jokiharju has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 68 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Jokiharju recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|17:28
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:13
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|17:46
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Sabres vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
