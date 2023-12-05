The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Henri Jokiharju light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Jokiharju stats and insights

In two of 22 games this season, Jokiharju has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Jokiharju has zero points on the power play.

He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 68 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Jokiharju recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:28 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:13 Away W 5-1 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:59 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:14 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:46 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 3-2 OT

Sabres vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

