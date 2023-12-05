Should you wager on Hudson Fasching to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the San Jose Sharks face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Fasching stats and insights

Fasching has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Fasching has zero points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 100 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.0 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.

Fasching recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:21 Away W 4-3 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:48 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:13 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:47 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 8:50 Away W 3-0

Islanders vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

