Should you bet on Isak Rosen to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Isak Rosen score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Rosen stats and insights

Rosen is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.

Rosen has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 68 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

