Will Isak Rosen Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 5?
Should you bet on Isak Rosen to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Isak Rosen score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Rosen stats and insights
- Rosen is yet to score through four games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.
- Rosen has no points on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 68 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Sabres vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
