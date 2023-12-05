The New York Islanders (10-7-6) are dealing with three players on the injury report, including Mathew Barzal, heading into a Tuesday, December 5 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (6-17-2) at UBS Arena. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET.

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Pelech D Out Upper Body Sebastian Aho D Out Undisclosed Mathew Barzal C Questionable Illness

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Luke Kunin C Out Upper Body Ryan Carpenter C Out Undisclosed Nico Sturm C Questionable Lower Body Ty Emberson D Out Lower Body Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Oskar Lindblom LW Out Lower Body Filip Zadina RW Out Upper Body

Islanders vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Arena: UBS Arena

Islanders Season Insights

The Islanders' 64 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

They have the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -8.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks have 47 goals this season (1.9 per game), 32nd in the league.

San Jose has conceded 100 total goals this season (four per game), ranking 32nd in the NHL.

Their -53 goal differential is 32nd in the league.

Islanders vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-275) Sharks (+225) 6

