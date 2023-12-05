Islanders vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - December 5
The New York Islanders (10-7-6) are dealing with three players on the injury report, including Mathew Barzal, heading into a Tuesday, December 5 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (6-17-2) at UBS Arena. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET.
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Pelech
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Sebastian Aho
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mathew Barzal
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Luke Kunin
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Ryan Carpenter
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Nico Sturm
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Ty Emberson
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Oskar Lindblom
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Filip Zadina
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Islanders vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Elmont, New York
- Arena: UBS Arena
Islanders Season Insights
- The Islanders' 64 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- They have the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -8.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks have 47 goals this season (1.9 per game), 32nd in the league.
- San Jose has conceded 100 total goals this season (four per game), ranking 32nd in the NHL.
- Their -53 goal differential is 32nd in the league.
Islanders vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-275)
|Sharks (+225)
|6
