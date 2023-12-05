How to Watch the Islanders vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Islanders (10-7-6) will host the San Jose Sharks (6-17-2) on Tuesday, with the Islanders coming off a win and the Sharks off a defeat.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ to take in the action as the Sharks attempt to take down the Islanders.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Islanders vs Sharks Additional Info
|Islanders vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Sharks Prediction
|Islanders vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Sharks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders rank 16th in goals against, conceding 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- The Islanders rank 28th in the NHL with 64 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Islanders have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.
- On the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 32 goals during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|22
|7
|16
|23
|30
|34
|31.2%
|Noah Dobson
|23
|6
|15
|21
|23
|9
|-
|Bo Horvat
|22
|7
|11
|18
|11
|10
|49.5%
|Brock Nelson
|23
|9
|8
|17
|9
|9
|46.6%
|Kyle Palmieri
|23
|6
|8
|14
|9
|4
|44.4%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks have allowed 100 total goals this season (four per game), 32nd in the league.
- The Sharks' 47 goals on the season (1.9 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Sharks are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Sharks have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|24
|4
|14
|18
|7
|18
|57.8%
|Mikael Granlund
|18
|2
|9
|11
|8
|14
|48.2%
|Calen Addison
|25
|0
|10
|10
|4
|5
|-
|Fabian Zetterlund
|25
|7
|3
|10
|8
|11
|50%
|William Eklund
|25
|5
|4
|9
|7
|11
|28.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.