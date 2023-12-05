The New York Islanders (10-7-6) will host the San Jose Sharks (6-17-2) on Tuesday, with the Islanders coming off a win and the Sharks off a defeat.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ to take in the action as the Sharks attempt to take down the Islanders.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Islanders vs Sharks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders rank 16th in goals against, conceding 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Islanders rank 28th in the NHL with 64 goals scored (2.8 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Islanders have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.

On the defensive side, the Islanders have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mathew Barzal 22 7 16 23 30 34 31.2% Noah Dobson 23 6 15 21 23 9 - Bo Horvat 22 7 11 18 11 10 49.5% Brock Nelson 23 9 8 17 9 9 46.6% Kyle Palmieri 23 6 8 14 9 4 44.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have allowed 100 total goals this season (four per game), 32nd in the league.

The Sharks' 47 goals on the season (1.9 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Sharks are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Sharks have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.

Sharks Key Players