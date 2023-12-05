The New York Islanders (10-7-6) are big home favorites (-275 moneyline odds to win) against the San Jose Sharks (6-17-2, +225 moneyline odds). Tuesday's outing begins at 7:30 PM ET from UBS Arena on NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+.
Islanders vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Islanders vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
Islanders vs. Sharks Betting Trends
- In 13 games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
- The Islanders are 6-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Sharks have been listed as the underdog 25 times this season, and upset their opponent six times.
- New York has not played a game this season shorter than -275 moneyline odds.
- San Jose has 14 games this season playing as the underdog by +225 or longer, and is 3-11 in those contests.
Islanders Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-2-3
|7-3
|7-3-0
|6.1
|3.20
|3.10
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-2-3
|3.20
|3.10
|9
|31.0%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-5-1
|4-2
|5-5-0
|6.2
|2.90
|3.30
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-5-1
|2.90
|3.30
|6
|27.3%
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|4-4
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|7
|Games Under Total
|3
|Record as ML Favorite
|0-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|4-6
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|2
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
