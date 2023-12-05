The New York Islanders (10-7-6) are big home favorites (-275 moneyline odds to win) against the San Jose Sharks (6-17-2, +225 moneyline odds). Tuesday's outing begins at 7:30 PM ET from UBS Arena on NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+.

Islanders vs. Sharks Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Islanders vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Islanders Moneyline Sharks Moneyline Total
BetMGM -275 +225 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel -275 +220 5.5 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Islanders vs. Sharks Betting Trends

  • In 13 games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
  • The Islanders are 6-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.
  • The Sharks have been listed as the underdog 25 times this season, and upset their opponent six times.
  • New York has not played a game this season shorter than -275 moneyline odds.
  • San Jose has 14 games this season playing as the underdog by +225 or longer, and is 3-11 in those contests.

Islanders Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-2-3 7-3 7-3-0 6.1 3.20 3.10
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
5-2-3 3.20 3.10 9 31.0%
Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
4-5-1 4-2 5-5-0 6.2 2.90 3.30
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
4-5-1 2.90 3.30 6 27.3%
Record as ML Favorite 1-1
Record as ML Underdog 4-4
Puck Line Covers 7
Puck Line Losses 3
Games Over Total 7
Games Under Total 3
Record as ML Favorite 0-0
Record as ML Underdog 4-6
Puck Line Covers 4
Puck Line Losses 2
Games Over Total 5
Games Under Total 5

Sharks Recent Betting Performance

