The New York Islanders (10-7-6) host the San Jose Sharks (6-17-2) at UBS Arena on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+. The Islanders knocked off the Florida Panthers 4-3 in their last game, while the Sharks are coming off a 6-5 loss to the New York Rangers.

The Islanders have recorded a 5-2-3 record in their last 10 contests. They have totaled 32 goals while giving up 31 in that period. On the power play, 29 opportunities have resulted in nine goals (31.0% conversion rate).

Over the last 10 contests, the Sharks have put up a record of 4-5-1. They have put up 29 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 33. They have gone on the power play 22 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (27.3% of opportunities).

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's contest.

Islanders vs. Sharks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final score of Islanders 4, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-275)

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Sharks Additional Info

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders have finished 2-6-8 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 10-7-6.

In the 11 games New York has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-1-4 record (good for 16 points).

In the four games this season the Islanders scored only one goal, they've finished 1-3-0 (two points).

New York finished 1-2-0 in the three games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Islanders have scored three or more goals in 15 games (8-2-5, 21 points).

In the 11 games when New York has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 6-4-1 to record 13 points.

In the five games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 2-2-1 (five points).

The Islanders' opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Islanders went 8-5-5 in those matchups (21 points).

Sharks Splits and Trends

The Sharks have earned a record of -2-2 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 6-17-2.

San Jose has earned eight points (4-1-0) in its five games decided by one goal.

This season the Sharks registered only one goal in 10 games and they finished 0-9-1 in those matchups.

San Jose has five points (2-1-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Sharks have earned eight points in their seven games with more than two goals scored.

San Jose has scored a lone power-play goal in nine games this season and has registered seven points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent, San Jose is 0-0-1 (one point) this season.

The Sharks have been outshot by opponents 24 times this season, and earned 13 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 27th 2.78 Goals Scored 1.88 32nd 15th 3.13 Goals Allowed 4 32nd 25th 29.2 Shots 24.4 32nd 31st 36 Shots Allowed 37.2 32nd 9th 23.44% Power Play % 19.12% 19th 30th 72.6% Penalty Kill % 72.41% 31st

Islanders vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

