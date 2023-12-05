You should watch Mathew Barzal and Tomas Hertl in particular on Tuesday, when the New York Islanders meet the San Jose Sharks at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Islanders vs. Sharks Game Information

Islanders Players to Watch

Barzal has been a key contributor for New York this season, collecting 23 points in 22 games.

Noah Dobson is another important player for New York, with 21 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding 15 assists.

Bo Horvat's 18 points this season are via seven goals and 11 assists.

Semyon Varlamov (4-3-1) has a goals against average of 2.5 on the season. His .927% save percentage is seventh-best in the NHL.

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl's four goals and 14 assists in 24 contests give him 18 points on the season.

Mikael Granlund is a key contributor for San Jose, with 11 total points this season. In 18 games, he has scored two goals and provided nine assists.

This season, San Jose's Calen Addison has 10 points, courtesy of zero goals (14th on team) and 10 assists (second).

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a 3-6-0 record this season, with an .896 save percentage (41st in the league). In 10 games, he has 285 saves, and has given up 33 goals (4.0 goals against average).

Islanders vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 26th 2.78 Goals Scored 1.88 32nd 15th 3.13 Goals Allowed 4 32nd 25th 29.2 Shots 24.4 32nd 31st 36 Shots Allowed 37.2 32nd 9th 23.44% Power Play % 19.12% 20th 30th 72.6% Penalty Kill % 72.41% 31st

