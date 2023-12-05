Islanders vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Islanders (10-7-6) square off against the San Jose Sharks (6-17-2) at UBS Arena on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+. The Islanders defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Sharks are coming off a 6-5 loss to the New York Rangers.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Islanders vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Islanders (-275)
|Sharks (+220)
|6
|Islanders (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders Betting Insights
- The Islanders are 6-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- New York is yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Islanders' implied win probability is 73.3%.
- New York's 23 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.
Sharks Betting Insights
- The Sharks have won six, or 24.0%, of the 25 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- San Jose has entered 15 games this season as the underdog by +220 or more and is 3-12 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of victory for the Sharks.
- San Jose has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Islanders vs Sharks Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Islanders vs. Sharks Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|64 (28th)
|Goals
|47 (32nd)
|72 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|100 (32nd)
|15 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (24th)
|20 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|24 (30th)
Islanders Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games New York has gone 5-2-3 overall, with a 7-3-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 games, New York hit the over seven times.
- The average amount of goals in the Islanders' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During their past 10 games, the Islanders' goals per game average is 1.3 higher than their season-long average.
- The Islanders offense's 64 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- On defense, the Islanders have allowed 72 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league action.
- They're ranked 22nd in the league with a -8 goal differential .
Sharks Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, San Jose went 4-2-0 versus the spread and 4-5-1 straight up.
- In its past 10 contests, San Jose has gone over the total five times.
- The Sharks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, Sharks' games average 7.9 goals, 2.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Sharks have scored 47 goals this season (1.9 per game) to rank 32nd in the league.
- The Sharks have allowed 100 total goals (four per game) to rank 32nd.
- They have a -53 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.