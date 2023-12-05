The New York Islanders (10-7-6) square off against the San Jose Sharks (6-17-2) at UBS Arena on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+. The Islanders defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Sharks are coming off a 6-5 loss to the New York Rangers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Islanders vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-275) Sharks (+220) 6 Islanders (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders Betting Insights

The Islanders are 6-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

New York is yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Islanders' implied win probability is 73.3%.

New York's 23 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 13 times.

Sharks Betting Insights

The Sharks have won six, or 24.0%, of the 25 games they have played as an underdog this season.

San Jose has entered 15 games this season as the underdog by +220 or more and is 3-12 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of victory for the Sharks.

San Jose has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Islanders vs Sharks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Islanders vs. Sharks Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 64 (28th) Goals 47 (32nd) 72 (16th) Goals Allowed 100 (32nd) 15 (17th) Power Play Goals 13 (24th) 20 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (30th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Islanders Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games New York has gone 5-2-3 overall, with a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, New York hit the over seven times.

The average amount of goals in the Islanders' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their past 10 games, the Islanders' goals per game average is 1.3 higher than their season-long average.

The Islanders offense's 64 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 28th in the league.

On defense, the Islanders have allowed 72 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league action.

They're ranked 22nd in the league with a -8 goal differential .

Sharks Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, San Jose went 4-2-0 versus the spread and 4-5-1 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, San Jose has gone over the total five times.

The Sharks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During the past 10 games, Sharks' games average 7.9 goals, 2.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Sharks have scored 47 goals this season (1.9 per game) to rank 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have allowed 100 total goals (four per game) to rank 32nd.

They have a -53 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.