Top Player Prop Bets for Islanders vs. Sharks on December 5, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Mathew Barzal, Tomas Hertl and other players on the New York Islanders and San Jose Sharks prior to their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at UBS Arena.
Islanders vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
One of New York's top offensive players this season is Barzal, who has scored 23 points in 22 games (seven goals and 16 assists).
Barzal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 30
|1
|3
|4
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 28
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Senators
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Noah Dobson has six goals and 15 assists to total 21 points (0.9 per game).
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 30
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 28
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bo Horvat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Bo Horvat has scored seven goals and added 11 assists through 22 games for New York.
Horvat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Dec. 2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Hertl's four goals and 14 assists in 24 games for San Jose add up to 18 total points on the season.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Devils
|Dec. 1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Bruins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 25
|0
|2
|2
|0
Mikael Granlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Mikael Granlund has amassed 11 points this season, with two goals and nine assists.
Granlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Devils
|Dec. 1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Bruins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
