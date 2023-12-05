You can find player prop bet odds for Mathew Barzal, Tomas Hertl and other players on the New York Islanders and San Jose Sharks prior to their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at UBS Arena.

Islanders vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Islanders vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Barzal, who has scored 23 points in 22 games (seven goals and 16 assists).

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes Nov. 30 1 3 4 2 at Devils Nov. 28 1 2 3 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 at Senators Nov. 24 1 0 1 3

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Noah Dobson has six goals and 15 assists to total 21 points (0.9 per game).

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 2 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes Nov. 30 0 3 3 2 at Devils Nov. 28 0 2 2 2 vs. Flyers Nov. 25 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 24 0 1 1 0

Bo Horvat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Bo Horvat has scored seven goals and added 11 assists through 22 games for New York.

Horvat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 2 0 2 2 1 at Hurricanes Nov. 30 1 0 1 2 at Devils Nov. 28 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 25 0 0 0 4 at Senators Nov. 24 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Hertl's four goals and 14 assists in 24 games for San Jose add up to 18 total points on the season.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 3 0 1 1 0 at Devils Dec. 1 0 1 1 1 at Bruins Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Nov. 27 0 0 0 0 vs. Canucks Nov. 25 0 2 2 0

Mikael Granlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Mikael Granlund has amassed 11 points this season, with two goals and nine assists.

Granlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 3 0 1 1 7 at Devils Dec. 1 1 2 3 1 at Bruins Nov. 30 0 0 0 4 vs. Capitals Nov. 27 0 1 1 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 25 1 1 2 4

