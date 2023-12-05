Can we count on Jack Hughes finding the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils take on the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

In seven of 17 games this season, Hughes has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Hughes has picked up three goals and 11 assists on the power play.

Hughes' shooting percentage is 11.0%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 64 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/1/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 27:16 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 23:29 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 20:41 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:09 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 24:11 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:06 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 22:40 Home L 5-3 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 3:55 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 2 0 2 21:57 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 4-3

Devils vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.