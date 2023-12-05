The New Jersey Devils, with Jack Hughes, take the ice Tuesday versus the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hughes' props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jack Hughes vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Hughes has averaged 16:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Hughes has scored a goal in a game seven times this season over 17 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Hughes has a point in 13 games this season (out of 17), including multiple points nine times.

In 10 of 17 games this year, Hughes has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hughes goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 64 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +32.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 17 Games 2 30 Points 5 9 Goals 3 21 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.