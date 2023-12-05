When the San Jose Sharks take on the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Jacob MacDonald light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDonald stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, MacDonald has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

On the power play, MacDonald has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

