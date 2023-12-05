Will Jan Rutta Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 5?
In the upcoming tilt versus the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Jan Rutta to light the lamp for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Rutta stats and insights
- Rutta is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- Rutta has no points on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Rutta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Away
|L 6-5
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|4:17
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:54
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Home
|L 10-2
Sharks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
