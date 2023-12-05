Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the New York Islanders will face the San Jose Sharks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Pageau's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Sharks Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pageau Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Pageau has averaged 16:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

Pageau has scored a goal in one of 23 games this season.

Pageau has a point in seven of 23 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Pageau has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Pageau goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pageau Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

The team's -53 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 23 Games 2 8 Points 3 1 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.