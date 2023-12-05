Jeff Skinner and the Buffalo Sabres will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at KeyBank Center. Looking to wager on Skinner's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jeff Skinner vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Skinner Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Skinner has averaged 17:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

In nine of 25 games this season, Skinner has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Skinner has a point in 13 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points five times.

Skinner has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Skinner's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he goes over.

Skinner has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Skinner Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 25 Games 4 18 Points 5 10 Goals 3 8 Assists 2

