When the New Jersey Devils square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jesper Bratt score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jesper Bratt score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bratt stats and insights

  • Bratt has scored in six of 22 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus 12 assists.
  • He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Bratt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/1/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 19:47 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:12 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:00 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:41 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:42 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 20:07 Away W 5-2
11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:00 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:35 Home L 4-2

Devils vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

