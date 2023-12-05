The New Jersey Devils, Jesper Bratt included, will play the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Bratt against the Canucks, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesper Bratt vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

In Bratt's 22 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Bratt has a point in 14 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Bratt has an assist in 13 of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Bratt's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he goes over.

Bratt has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bratt Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 64 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +32.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 22 Games 2 26 Points 2 8 Goals 1 18 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.