The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Peterka stats and insights

In 10 of 25 games this season, Peterka has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

Peterka has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Peterka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:24 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:42 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:16 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:29 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:10 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 20:59 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 14:35 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:23 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:19 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.