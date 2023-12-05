John-Jason Peterka will be among those in action Tuesday when his Buffalo Sabres play the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center. If you'd like to wager on Peterka's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Peterka Season Stats Insights

Peterka has averaged 15:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In 10 of 25 games this year, Peterka has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Peterka has a point in 15 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 25 games this year, Peterka has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Peterka goes over his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Peterka having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Peterka Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 25 Games 4 18 Points 4 10 Goals 0 8 Assists 4

