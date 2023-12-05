Will Jonathan Huberdeau Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 5?
In the upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Jonathan Huberdeau to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Huberdeau stats and insights
- In four of 24 games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
- Huberdeau has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- Huberdeau's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 78 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Huberdeau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:45
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|20:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:54
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|16:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Away
|W 2-1
Flames vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
