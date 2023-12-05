In the upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Jonathan Huberdeau to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Huberdeau stats and insights

In four of 24 games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.

Huberdeau has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Huberdeau's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 78 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Huberdeau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:01 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 2 0 2 18:33 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:45 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 20:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:54 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:20 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:57 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.