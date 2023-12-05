Jonathan Huberdeau and the Calgary Flames will play the Minnesota Wild at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Huberdeau against the Wild, we have plenty of info to help.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

Huberdeau has averaged 17:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -11).

In four of 24 games this year, Huberdeau has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 24 games this season, Huberdeau has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 24 games this year, Huberdeau has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Huberdeau's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Huberdeau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 78 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 3 15 Points 1 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

