When the New York Islanders square off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Julien Gauthier find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gauthier stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Gauthier scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

Gauthier has zero points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 100 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 13:02 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:50 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 10:48 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 1-0 SO 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:51 Away L 4-1 10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.