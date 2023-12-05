Will Justin Bailey Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 5?
Can we expect Justin Bailey scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks take on the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bailey stats and insights
- Bailey is yet to score through four games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
- Bailey has picked up one assist on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.