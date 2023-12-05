High school basketball competition in Kenosha County, Wisconsin is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Badger High School at Bradford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Dominican High School at Shoreland Lutheran High School