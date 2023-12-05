Can we expect Kevin Bahl lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Kevin Bahl score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700

Bahl stats and insights

Bahl is yet to score through 22 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.

Bahl has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Bahl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:49 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:03 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:40 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:19 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:08 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 4-2

Devils vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

