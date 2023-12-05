Will Kevin Labanc Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 5?
Will Kevin Labanc find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks take on the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Labanc stats and insights
- Labanc is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.
Labanc recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|13:58
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:30
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|6:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:43
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Home
|W 2-1
Sharks vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
