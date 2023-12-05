Will Kyle Burroughs light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks play the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Burroughs stats and insights

Burroughs is yet to score through 24 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

Burroughs has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 72 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Burroughs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:27 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:53 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:17 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:02 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:19 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:46 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:46 Home W 5-1 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-1

Sharks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

