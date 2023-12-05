Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will play the San Jose Sharks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Prop bets for Palmieri are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Islanders vs Sharks Game Info

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

Palmieri's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:43 per game on the ice, is -5.

Palmieri has a goal in six games this season through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Palmieri has a point in 12 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In seven of 23 games this year, Palmieri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Palmieri has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 100 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-53) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 23 Games 2 14 Points 1 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

