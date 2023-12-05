For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Luke Hughes a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

  • Hughes has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
  • On the power play, Hughes has accumulated two goals and five assists.
  • Hughes' shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:32 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:45 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:53 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 20:27 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:24 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:17 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:12 Away W 5-2
11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:24 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:09 Home L 4-2

Devils vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

