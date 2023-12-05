Will Luke Hughes Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 5?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Luke Hughes a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- Hughes has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
- On the power play, Hughes has accumulated two goals and five assists.
- Hughes' shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:32
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|21:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|22:53
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|20:27
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|16:12
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:24
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|L 4-2
Devils vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network
