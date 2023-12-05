The New Jersey Devils, including Luke Hughes, will be on the ice Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. If you'd like to wager on Hughes' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Luke Hughes vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSGSN2, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus this season, in 19:54 per game on the ice, is -2.

Hughes has a goal in three of 22 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hughes has a point in 10 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Hughes has an assist in eight of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 64 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+32) ranks second-best in the NHL.

