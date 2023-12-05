The Calgary Flames, including MacKenzie Weegar, take the ice Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Weegar available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Weegar Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Weegar has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 21:52 on the ice per game.

Weegar has a goal in six of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Weegar has a point in 11 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Weegar has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Weegar hits the over on his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Weegar going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Weegar Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 78 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 3 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

