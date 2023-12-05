Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marathon County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Marathon County, Wisconsin today? We've got what you need.
Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elcho High School at Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Wausau, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pittsville High School at Abbotsford High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Abbotsford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
