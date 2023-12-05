Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marinette County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Marinette County, Wisconsin today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lena High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Marinette, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Suring High School at Crivitz High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Crivitz, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bowler High School at Wausaukee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Wausaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niagara High School at Gillett High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Gillett, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
