On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the New York Islanders. Is Mario Ferraro going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Ferraro stats and insights

Ferraro is yet to score through 25 games this season.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Ferraro has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 72 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Ferraro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:27 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 26:08 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:55 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 23:29 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 26:17 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:39 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:47 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 5-3

Sharks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

