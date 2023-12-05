When the Calgary Flames play the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Martin Pospisil find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, Pospisil has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.

Pospisil has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 78 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Pospisil recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:05 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:27 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:37 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 11:55 Away W 2-1

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

