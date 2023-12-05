Will Mathew Barzal light the lamp when the New York Islanders square off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barzal stats and insights

Barzal has scored in seven of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 9.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 100 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 20.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 4 1 3 20:56 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 3 1 2 18:25 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:28 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:05 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 20:26 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 19:27 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:34 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:46 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.