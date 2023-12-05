Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders will play on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. If you're thinking about a bet on Barzal against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Mathew Barzal vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Islanders vs Sharks Game Info

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal's plus-minus this season, in 18:15 per game on the ice, is 0.

Barzal has a goal in seven games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Barzal has a point in 15 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 11 of 22 games this season, Barzal has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Barzal goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barzal has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barzal Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 100 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's -53 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 22 Games 2 23 Points 0 7 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

