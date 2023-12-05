Mathew Barzal Game Preview: Islanders vs. Sharks - December 5
Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders will play on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. If you're thinking about a bet on Barzal against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.
Mathew Barzal vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)
Islanders vs Sharks Game Info
Barzal Season Stats Insights
- Barzal's plus-minus this season, in 18:15 per game on the ice, is 0.
- Barzal has a goal in seven games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Barzal has a point in 15 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.
- In 11 of 22 games this season, Barzal has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability is 71.4% that Barzal goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Barzal has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet.
Barzal Stats vs. the Sharks
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 100 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- The team's -53 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|22
|Games
|2
|23
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|16
|Assists
|0
