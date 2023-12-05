Should you bet on Matt Benning to light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks and the New York Islanders face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Benning score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Benning stats and insights

  • Benning is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • Benning has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Benning recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:16 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:22 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:27 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:44 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:20 Home L 3-2 SO
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 3-1
10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 6-0
10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:56 Away L 3-1
10/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.