Should you bet on Matt Benning to light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks and the New York Islanders face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Matt Benning score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Benning stats and insights

Benning is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Benning has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 20 blocked shots per game.

Benning recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:16 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:22 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:27 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:44 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:20 Home L 3-2 SO 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 3-1 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 6-0 10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:56 Away L 3-1 10/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 5-1

Sharks vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

NBCS-CA, MSGSN, and ESPN+

