Will Mattias Samuelsson find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

In one of 22 games this season, Samuelsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

Samuelsson has no points on the power play.

Samuelsson's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Samuelsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:25 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:55 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:27 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:47 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:12 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:36 Home L 5-2

Sabres vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

