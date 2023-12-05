Will Mattias Samuelsson Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 5?
Will Mattias Samuelsson find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Samuelsson stats and insights
- In one of 22 games this season, Samuelsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Samuelsson has no points on the power play.
- Samuelsson's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 68 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Samuelsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:25
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|6:27
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|23:28
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:36
|Home
|L 5-2
Sabres vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
